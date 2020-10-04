1/1
Jacqueline Mau Adams
Jacqueline Mau Adams, beloved wife of Stephen, passed away September 30, 2020, at the age of 83. Jackie endured the indignities of dementia and cancer with abiding grace and strength; at the end, she was looking into Steve's eyes, the man she loved and lived with for more than 63 years, and went peacefully to her Lord. Jackie is also survived by her daughter, Kimberly Klintworth (Skip); son, Brian Adams (Gemma); grandchildren, Katelyn Gove (Chris), Jonathan Perkins, Grace Adams, and Rosemary Adams; her adored siblings, Bruce Mau (Linda) and April Richardson; cousins, Barb Donna (the late Antone) and Cindy Gabuzzi (Joe); and many other loving family members. The "Jackie and Steve Love Story" began at the Glenview Naval Air Base, where Jackie was working, and continued through homes that took them from Yokosuka, Japan, to Granby, CT, Albuquerque, NM, Greensboro, GA, and eventually back to the North Shore of Chicago, where it all started. Jackie forged a successful career in the insurance industry, at a time when "working outside the home" was still unique. Once retired, Jackie took up golf, and she and Steve enjoyed years of travel before orthopedic issues slowed them down. Jackie always said, "To have good friends, you have to BE a good friend." Well, Jackie had legions of wonderful friends! Her best friend for the past 8 years was her tender and compassionate caregiver, Virginia, who loved Jackie like her own mother. Jackie was a remarkable woman with a smile that brightened every room, a singing voice that was clear and strong, and a laugh that resounded with unabated joy. The angels are enjoying that lovely music now. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org/illinois/donate), 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 800, Chicago, IL, 60631. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
