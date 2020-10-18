Jacqueline Miller

Jacquie Miller, 94, passed away in Denver, Colorado on September 26, 2020.
Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, she then spent 65 years living in the Chicago area moving to Denver in 2014. She received her B.A. in Music from Mills College and her M.A. in Musicology from the University of Chicago.
Survivors include her children Daniel Miller (Mary Ann Jacoby) Naperville, IL, Julia Miller Shepherd of Denver, and Sarah Bardos (Paul) Arlington, VA, and grandchildren Eliza Shepherd, Justine Beckstrom (David), and Geoffrey Bardos, and 4 nieces and one nephew.
Jacquie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Jean Johnson, siblings Bob Johnson and Janet Henderson, nephew Peter Henderson and former husband Robert Arnold Miller.
She will always be remembered for her strong spirit, twinkling blue eyes, and her mastery of the piano. For full obituary, please visit HoranCares.com
