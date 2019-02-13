|
(nee Harasek) , 75 of Orland Park, IL. Beloved wife of Alec Magafas. Loving mother of Diania (Dave) Kufta, Alec (Mary) Magafas & Denette (Scott) Pearson. Cherished grandmother of 9 & great grandmother of 1. Preceded in death by her great granddaughter Addilynn Grace Binns. She was very active in her church, St. Francis of Assisi as a Religious Education Teacher, Eucharistic Minister & Lector. She loved her many years as a Real Estate Agent. One of her favorite parts of her job was helping people choose their first home. She loved spending time with family, hosting all the family events and was the glue that held everything together. Visitation Thursday, February 14th from 3 until 9 p.m. Chapel prayers Friday, February 15th, 9:00 a.m. at the Kerry Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Francis of Assisi Church, Orland Park, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery in Orland Park. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019