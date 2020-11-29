nee Prince, age 86. Daughter of the late John and Gladys Prince. Sister of the late Burton (Marie) Prince and June (Edward) Anhalt. Predeceased by her husband Maurice (Salty) O'Rourke and his daughter Ivy O'Rourke. Survived by Salty's sons Gary (Nancy) O'Rourke, Donald (Terri) O'Rourke, four grandchildren and one great grandson. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation at www.treasurechest.org
Services have been held. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS.
