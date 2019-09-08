|
|
Jacqueline Surkin, 95, passed Wed. Aug. 21, 2019 at Auberge at Orchard Park in Morton Grove, IL.
Jacqueline is predeceased by husband Robert S Surkin and survived by: Daughter Lisa S. Springer Skokie, IL; Son Loren S. Surkin Mt. Prospect IL; Grandson Lee Adelson Arlington Heights, IL; Granddaughter Stephanie C. Surkin Mt. Prospect, IL; Late Son-in-law Richard S Springer Skokie, IL. Memorial 9/14/19 12-2 Auberage at Orchard Park 5520 Lincoln Ave Morton Grove IL, 60053 In lieu of flowers, donations to 225 N. Michigan Av. Fl 17 Chicago IL 60601 or Gerald M Freeman Mem. Fund Vaser Medical Ctr. 45 Reade Pl Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019