Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Auberage at Orchard Park
5520 Lincoln Ave
Morton Grove, IL
Jacqueline Surkin Obituary
Jacqueline Surkin, 95, passed Wed. Aug. 21, 2019 at Auberge at Orchard Park in Morton Grove, IL.

Jacqueline is predeceased by husband Robert S Surkin and survived by: Daughter Lisa S. Springer Skokie, IL; Son Loren S. Surkin Mt. Prospect IL; Grandson Lee Adelson Arlington Heights, IL; Granddaughter Stephanie C. Surkin Mt. Prospect, IL; Late Son-in-law Richard S Springer Skokie, IL. Memorial 9/14/19 12-2 Auberage at Orchard Park 5520 Lincoln Ave Morton Grove IL, 60053 In lieu of flowers, donations to 225 N. Michigan Av. Fl 17 Chicago IL 60601 or Gerald M Freeman Mem. Fund Vaser Medical Ctr. 45 Reade Pl Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
