Jacqueline (Jacquie) Taylor passed away unexpectedly at her home in Chicago on August 8, 2019. She was 77. The world is a bit calmer, less adventurous, and not as fun now.
Jacquie was born May 22, 1942 in New York City, and lived in White Plains, NY during her childhood. Having later lived in Michigan, Connecticut, New York, she settled in Chicago as her adopted home for the past 30+ years.
Jacquie was a whirlwind of activity and ambition. She was an avid walker and traveler, visiting all parts of the world. She faced her greatest challenge when she lost her sight in 2003 with equal vitality and tenacity. Undaunted, she continued to pursue her passion for travel visiting the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
Jacquie is survived by her son Tom Hurley and his wife Simone of Des Moines, IA; her son Brian Hurley and his wife Amy of Needham, MA, and her two grandchildren Lina and Connor; her sister Claire Laton-Taylor and her husband Dick of Boston, MA; her niece Chloe Taylor Evans and her daughters Violet and Karuna of Sacramento, CA; and her nephew Julian Taylor Evans of Boston, MA. Jacquie is preceded in death by her parents Lina Gilbert Taylor and Norman Taylor Jr. of White Plains, NY.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jacquie's life Friday, August 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Fourth Presbyterian Church, North Michigan Avenue at Delaware Place, Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jacquie's honor to Second Sense, 65 E. Wacker Place, Suite 1010, Chicago, IL, 60601.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jacquie's honor to Second Sense, 65 E. Wacker Place, Suite 1010, Chicago, IL, 60601.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019