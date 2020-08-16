1/
Jacqueline Torri
Jacqueline Torri nee O'Connor; beloved wife of the late Eddie; adored mother of James (Robin) Nuccio, William (Linda) Nuccio, Michael (Sandy) Nuccio, Mary (Carmine) Petrassi and AnneMarie Nuccio; loving grandmother of 18; cherished GG of 7; life long friend to Betty and close friend to many. Services Private. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
August 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Katherine Risa
Friend
August 13, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Katherine M Risa
Friend
August 13, 2020
My sympathies to the family. She was the last of our mom's group of St Francis friends to leave us. I trust she is reunited with them now.
Sue Lorscheider
Friend
