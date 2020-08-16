Jacqueline Torri nee O'Connor; beloved wife of the late Eddie; adored mother of James (Robin) Nuccio, William (Linda) Nuccio, Michael (Sandy) Nuccio, Mary (Carmine) Petrassi and AnneMarie Nuccio; loving grandmother of 18; cherished GG of 7; life long friend to Betty and close friend to many. Services Private. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity
. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
