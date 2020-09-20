1/1
Jacquelyn D. Costello
Jacquelyn D. Costello, nee Pittner, age 70, of Naperville, passed away suddenly, Jackie was a longtime educator in South Berwyn District 100 at Emerson and Irving Schools; Graduate of St. Domitilla Grade School, Hillside, IL, Immaculate Conception High School Elmhurst, IL and Northern Illinois University; proud member Illinois Education Association; cherished wife of Timothy for over 47 years; devoted mother of Meghan (Ryan) Krause; proud grandmother of Alice and Catherine Krause; dear sister of David (Sue) Pittner and Suzanne Pittner; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, September 20, 2020, 12:00 noon until time of funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Interment Private. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Link for live stream of services available through funeral home website. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
