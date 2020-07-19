November 18, 1941 – May 25, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacquelyn E. McKernan, at Honor Health Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center on May 25, 2020.
Jacquelyn Ellen Schapiro, age 78, was born at Lewis Memorial Maternity Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on November 18, 1941, to Sidney J. Schapiro and Ellen M. Schapiro.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Ellen Schapiro, her loving husband of 53 years, Thomas Ward McKernan, her brothers Dennis Schapiro, Timothy Schapiro and Thomas Schapiro and her sister Geraldine Schapiro Crosby.
Jacque is survived by her three sons, Brian (Kimberly) McKernan, of Barrington, Grant McKernan and Glenn McKernan; loving grandmother of Bobby McKernan and Kai McKernan; brother Daniel (Jane) Schapiro, and sisters Lori (Dan) Slayden, Rosemary Schapiro Mulkins, Marysue Schapiro and Kathleen Schapiro Aguilera and aunt to many nieces and nephews, and great aunt to many.
She graduated from Hinsdale Central High School. Jacque was a life-long learner earning an A.A.S in Nursing at College of DuPage in 1972, a B.S.N. in Nursing at Andrews University in 1979, a M.S.N. in Community Health Nursing/ Administration at Loyola University in 1992 where she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, and ultimately earning her PhD in Health Education with emphasis on Diabetes Mellitus at The Union Institute in 1998.
Jacque was a Nationally Certified Diabetes Educator and a professional member of the American Association of Diabetes Educators. She was frequently a presenter at Diabetes Symposiums, State Nurses Associations, as well as, educating doctors, nurse practitioners, critical care nurses, nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and other health care professionals about the many aspects of diabetes. Jacque had a passion for nursing, caring for others and worked for many years in the field of diabetes.
Jacque dedicated many of her summer vacation weeks as a volunteered nurse at a Diabetes camp for children. She was an active member of the Catholic Church, sang in the choir and a member of the bible study class.
Jacque loved being around and working with people. She never said no to anyone.
She enjoyed being with family, her grandchildren and friends, being outdoors, gardening, and reading. Jacque's summertime found her relaxing in their Northern Michigan cabin at the cabin slalom skiing, playing golf, reading on the deck, swimming the lake every day, and enjoying the hummingbirds, chipmunks and other animals in the wild.
Jacque was loved by her family and friends and will be remembered for her loving nature, selflessness, compassion, and kindness and will be truly missed. Jacque's family invites you to visit the "Condolences" and "Photo" sections of this memorial to add a message or memory or to upload a favorite photo at www.NewTraditionFunerals.com
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, Jacque will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Tom, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. Her family hopes told hold a celebration of life service after the current restrictions on public gatherings have been relaxed.
Charitable donations may be made in Jacque's memory to
American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. www.diabetes.org