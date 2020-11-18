Jacquelyn "Jackie" Kingsfield, nee Rapp, age 80, a longtime resident of Hinsdale and Willowbrook. Beloved wife of the late Warren "Jim" Kingsfield; loving mother of William, James (Heather), Jill (Deomara Velez); Daughter-in-Law Dodi; cherished grandmother of Cassidy, Madeleine, Phoebe, Clare, Winnifred, Olivia, Jasmine, Owen, Joshua, and Noah. Jackie passed away peacefully at Hinsdale Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, after a mighty fight against the COVID-19 virus. Jackie was born and raised in Hinsdale where her family owned Rapp's Bakery in the 1940s and '50s. She graduated from Hinsdale Central High School in 1958 and then Fairleigh Dickinson College, earning a degree in dental hygiene. She dedicated much of her life to the family business Black Horse Golf Club in Westmont (1962-1990), now Green Meadows Golf Club. After selling the golf course, she ventured into a catering business and eventually returned to her career as a dental hygienist which she continued until just recently. Jackie loved fiercely and unconditionally and she possessed a courageous and resilient passion for life. She loved spontaneous adventures, playing the piano, baking, hosting family dinners, book club, and most of all being a cherished mom and grandma, "Mimi." Her influence on others, as she led by example, is far-reaching and will live on for years through family and friends. "Walk with purpose," her motto, will be forever embedded in the mindset of her children, grandchildren, and all who knew and loved her. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations on Jackie's behalf can be made to: AMITA Health Adventist St. Thomas Hospice, P.O. Box 130, Hinsdale, IL 60522 0130 https://www.amitahealth.org/patient-resources/giving/make-a-gift/make-a-gift-amita-health-adventist-st-thomas-hospice
