Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquie Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquie S. Harding

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacquie S. Harding Obituary
Jacquie S. Harding, of LaGrange; beloved wife of Sam Harding; loving mother of Phil (Aimee) Ruth; proud grandmother of Alex & Nick; preceded in death by loving father Max Storer; dear daughter of Patricia (Storer) Lee; dear sister of Terri (Gene) Fildes, Tomi (Marvin) Bailey, & Karl (Lisa) Storer; loved aunt, friend, & cousin of many. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet for a 10 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, May 25 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church of LaGrange, 203 S. Kensington Ave. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jacquie's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us/donate) or the Wellness House (wellnesshouse.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now