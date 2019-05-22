|
Jacquie S. Harding, of LaGrange; beloved wife of Sam Harding; loving mother of Phil (Aimee) Ruth; proud grandmother of Alex & Nick; preceded in death by loving father Max Storer; dear daughter of Patricia (Storer) Lee; dear sister of Terri (Gene) Fildes, Tomi (Marvin) Bailey, & Karl (Lisa) Storer; loved aunt, friend, & cousin of many. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will meet for a 10 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, May 25 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church of LaGrange, 203 S. Kensington Ave. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jacquie's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation (npcf.us/donate) or the Wellness House (wellnesshouse.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019