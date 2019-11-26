Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
James A. Budrik

James A. Budrik Obituary
Beloved husband of Karen (nee Doorley). Loving father of Kristi (John) Chirillo & Tara (Dan) Kendt. Cherished grandfather of Conner & Mallory. Dear brother of the late Judith (late Ray) Buckley. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Wonderful friend of many, especially Ed Lane. Visitation Wednesday, November 27th from 4 until 8 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Funeral & Interment will be private. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
