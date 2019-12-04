Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Hilary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Coleman Obituary
James A. Coleman, 85, of Chicago. Beloved husband for 54 years to Barbara, nee Losinski. Devoted father of James B. (Cari) and Kevin (Lisa) Coleman. Loving Papa of Griffin, Caelyn, Gwen, and Charlie. Brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Jim was a lifelong resident of Chicago and parishoner at St Hilary Parish. He was a 25 year special agent of the IRS. He will be truly missed. Funeral services, Saturday, December 7, 12:30 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago to St. Hilary Church for a Funeral Mass at 1 PM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now