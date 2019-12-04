|
James A. Coleman, 85, of Chicago. Beloved husband for 54 years to Barbara, nee Losinski. Devoted father of James B. (Cari) and Kevin (Lisa) Coleman. Loving Papa of Griffin, Caelyn, Gwen, and Charlie. Brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many. Jim was a lifelong resident of Chicago and parishoner at St Hilary Parish. He was a 25 year special agent of the IRS. He will be truly missed. Funeral services, Saturday, December 7, 12:30 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago to St. Hilary Church for a Funeral Mass at 1 PM. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice. Visitation Friday 3 PM to 8 PM at the funeral home. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019