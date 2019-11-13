|
James A. Daum, age 86. Father of Dawn (John) Smith, Cathy (Alex) Shaw and Ann Cobb; Brother of Alyce (Bernie) Majewski, the late Donald Daum and the late Pat Foster; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday November 15, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Ligouri Church. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019