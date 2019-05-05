Resources More Obituaries for James Geppert Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James A. "Jim" Geppert

Obituary Condolences Flowers James A. "Jim" Geppert, 86, of Glenview, magician and retired patent attorney, passed away at Glenbrook Hospital on March 19, 2019 in the presence of family. Born in Evanston on October 10, 1932 to Carl F. and Beatrice "Bee" (Emrick) Geppert, he grew up in Wilmette and graduated from New Trier High School in 1950, having participated in the annual Gilbert & Sullivan productions and diving on the swim team. He was a member of Men Off Campus (MOC) at Northwestern University, earning a Chemical Engineering degree. Jim worked in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office while attending law school at George Washington University in Washington D.C, where he met and married his wife of 61 years, Marian (Lory), at Foundry Methodist Church. Jim joined his father's Chicago patent law firm and settled in Glenview. He retired from Borg-Warner Corporation in 1988. Jim's other career in magic began at an early age. He brought enchanted moments to countless children and adults and enjoyed practicing, reading about, and attending lectures on magic. He was a Past President of Harlan E. Tarbell Ring 43 of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM), was a member of Assembly 148 of the Society of American Magicians (SAM), the Mazda Mystic Ring, and The Magic Circle (London, UK), and spent many vacations attending magic conventions in the U.S. and Europe. Jim was dedicated to his community and church, volunteering as Cub Scout Pack Master (Glenview Pack 256), Little League Manager, high school sports and music booster, Bethel Bible study and confirmation instructor, liturgical assistant, and bass in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church in Evanston. He received a Vision Keeper Award for years of service to Elijah's Pantry in Logan Square, serving on the board and delivering food from the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Beloved husband of Marian, father of Carl R. (Barbara) and Martha, grandfather of Carrie (Glen) Goodner, David (Kailey), and Annie (John) Hickerson, and great-grandfather of Reid, Cade, and Jalen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother Carl L., who was killed in World War II. Jim made all of our lives more magical. Memorial service will be at 11 am on Saturday, May 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3637 Golf Road, Evanston, IL 60203 with visitation at 10 am and a luncheon afterwards. Jim's ashes will be scattered in the Trinity Memorial Garden following the service. Memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church (TrinityEvanston.org) or to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632 (chicagosfoodbank.org) would be appreciated. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 5 to May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries