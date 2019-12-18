Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
James A. Grider Obituary
James A. Grider, age 86, passed away on December 14, 2019, Korean War Army Veteran, former Cook County Sherriff and City of Burbank Alderman, beloved father of James L. (the late Theresa) Grider and Jay Grider; proud grandfather of Jaymes (Jill) Grider, Stephanie (Kyle) Wilm, Jeffrey (Andrea) Grider and Austin Grider; former husband of Joanne (nee Ledin). Jim attended Crane High School (Chicago) Class of 1950. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Service Saturday 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
