James A. Healy, 87, of Deerfield, entered eternal life peacefully at home on March 4th surrounded by family. Born September 10, 1931 to Mary (Kirby) and Carleton Healy. Beloved husband of Diane for 61 years. Proud father of Mark (Jean), Dan (Patty), Karen (Rob) Sheehan, Susan (Steve) Theiss, Linda (Dave) Bisceglia, Tom (Jeanne), Katie (Dan) Coughlin. Cherished grandfather of 22 grandchildren. Graduate of St. George High School and St. Mary's College. Served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Owner and proprietor of Carr Realty for many years. Sixty years of dedicated Service to Holy Cross Parish and the Deerfield Community. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 9:00 am until time of funeral mass 11:00 am at Holy Cross Parish, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Swedish Covenant Foundation, Chicago. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019