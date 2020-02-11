|
James A. Kiddle, 84, beloved husband of the late Ginger; loving father of James, Kevin (Jennifer), Christopher and Melinda Kiddle; cherished grandfather of Gina, Kylie, Ryan and Aubrey; dear brother of William (Pat) Kiddle and fond uncle to many. Since 1959, Jim was a member of Stagehands Union Local 2. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020, 1:00-4:00 PM at Lakeview Center at Gillson Park, 800 Gillson Park Drive, Wilmette. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020