James A. Kohlstedt
1949 - 2020
James A. Kohlstedt, 71, died October 10, 2020 in La Grange, Illinois. Jim was born June 1, 1949 in Evanston, Illinois, where he grew up and attended Evanston Township High School. He received his BA from Northwestern University, where he was President of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He received his JD and MBA from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where he met and married Pat, his wife of 43 years. Jim loved traveling (all 7 continents!), practicing law, hiking, skiing as "Jake", and spending time with family and friends. He was a mentor and friend to many, and a proud third-generation school board member for 20 years at Lyons Township H.S. Jim's greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, whose lives he enriched immensely. He is survived by his wife Pat; children Katie (Francisco Portillo) Kohlstedt, Matt (Sarah) Kohlstedt, Lindsey (Devin) Meyer and Kevin (Karly) Kohlstedt; grandchildren Kai and Teo Portillo Kohlstedt, Benjamin and Zoe Kohlstedt, William and Luke Meyer, and Avery Kohlstedt; and ski chairlift jokes awaiting punchlines. Preceded in death by his Parents August and Deloris Weichelt Kohlstedt. A Private Memorial service will be held at Bronswood Cemetery in Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) and Outward Bound (www.outwardbound.org/donate).


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Jim was one of my favorite people on the planet and though I only knew him for a few years he greatly enriched my life and I am a better person for his friendship. His gentle demeanor, loving heart, and kind soul combined with his sense of humor and wisdom made for great conversation and company.
Heaven gained an angel last week and I'll trust in God to allow Jim to watch over us as we continue to trudge this road of Happy Destiny.
Your mission here is completed my friend; well done.
Paul G Gay
Friend
October 17, 2020
Jim was my friend for more than 40 years. He shared with me his many talents and was one of my secret weapons in my quiver of arrows, which has helped get me this far in life. Always a cheerleader and my advocate. When we would have our "nights out" (carry-in to the house), one of his frequent topics was his kids and the grandchildren. I do note he does owe me a dinner! I pray he rests in peace and that his family takes some solace in a life well-lived.
Richard Morton
Friend
