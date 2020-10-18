Jim was my friend for more than 40 years. He shared with me his many talents and was one of my secret weapons in my quiver of arrows, which has helped get me this far in life. Always a cheerleader and my advocate. When we would have our "nights out" (carry-in to the house), one of his frequent topics was his kids and the grandchildren. I do note he does owe me a dinner! I pray he rests in peace and that his family takes some solace in a life well-lived.

Richard Morton

Friend