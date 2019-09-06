|
|
James A. LaMantia, Sr. age 82; Beloved husband and best friend for 52 years to Catherine LaMantia; Loving father of James (Susan) LaMantia, Sharon (Sylvester) Sanchez and Michael (Katherine) LaMantia; Very proud Papa of Kaitlyn, Jimmy, Aidan, Sophia, Ally, Michael and Peter; Also loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm. Funeral Monday 10:15am from the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 to St. Damian Church, Mass 11:00am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 6, 2019