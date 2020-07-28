James A. Mahoney, age 71, of Chicago, passed away on July 22 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Jim was the cherished husband of Elizabeth Chaban; a devoted brother; and caring "Uncle Bunny" to his many admiring nieces and nephews, their children; and many other relatives and friends. Growing up in Brookfield, Jim attended Fenwick High School & Lyon's Township High School. He studied Filmmaking at Columbia College in Chicago. Jim was the founder and owner of Film and Tape Works at 237 E. Ontario, the premier production and post-production film/video house in Chicago, for over 30 years. Early in his career Jim was a cameraman and had the pleasure of working on Chicago greats such as "The Blues Brothers" and "Ferris Bueller's Day Off". Throughout his career, he worked on many noteable and interesting projects. He enjoyed hosting "Emeril Live" in Chicago by transforming his studio into a full kitchen set, complete with a live studio audience. He particularly enjoyed filming many of Chicago's finest sports teams. He edited the Chicago Bears Superbowl Shuffle video in 1985 when the Bears won the Superbowl. Jim loved cooking, gardening, and could tie just about any kind of knot. His greatest joy was helping others – and he never waited to be asked to do it. Jim was exceptionally kind. A Memorial Gathering will be held Friday, July 31, from 9:00 AM until the time of Prayers at 10:00 AM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:15 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth St., Lombard. All visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
