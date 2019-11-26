Home

Services
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cajetan Church
James A. McDonnell Obituary
James A. "Jimmy" McDonnell, 58. Cherished son of Catherine (nee Rohe) and the late James A. McDonnell (ret. LT. CFD). Loving brother of Kathleen (Ronald) Welin, Michael and the late Joseph McDonnell. Dear uncle of Daniel (Tracy), Ellen and Michael Welin, Morgan and Matthew McDonnell, treasured cousin and friend of many. Long-time former employee of Fox's Pub (Beverly) and the Cook County Treasurer's Office. Special thanks to Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, IL. for providing loving care to Jimmy for the last 5 years. Funeral Saturday 9:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Cajetan Church for Mass 10:00 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Manor Foundation P.O. Box 260 Momence, IL. 60954. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 26, 2019
