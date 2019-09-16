Home

Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
James A. Nardella Obituary
James A. Nardella Dearly Beloved Husband of JoAnne Nee Luchsinger. Loving Father of Alexandra, Lauren and Michael. Beloved Son of the late Michael and Joyce. Dear Brother of Michael (Vicky), Frank (Lynn) and John. Fond Brother in Law, Uncle and Friend of Many. Visitation Tuesday at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME, 1515 No. 25th Ave. Melrose Park from 3 until 9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9 A.M. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, Mass 10 A.M. Int. Private.

Please omit flowers. Visit Jim's memorial at carbonarafuneralhome.net or 708-343-6161.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 16, 2019
