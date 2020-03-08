Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church

James A. Pavesich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Pavesich Obituary
James A. Pavesich Suddenly beloved husband of Mikie nee Lynch; loving father of Zachary Michael and Rebecca Rita Pavesich; devoted son of James and the late Beverly Pavesich; cherished brother of Michael (Nancy) and the late Gregory (Shelly), David and Jeff Pavesich; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley park Il 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now