James A. Pavesich Suddenly beloved husband of Mikie nee Lynch; loving father of Zachary Michael and Rebecca Rita Pavesich; devoted son of James and the late Beverly Pavesich; cherished brother of Michael (Nancy) and the late Gregory (Shelly), David and Jeff Pavesich; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S 94th Ave Tinley park Il 60487 to St. Stephen Deacon & Martyr Church Mass 9:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020