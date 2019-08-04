|
|
James Rost of Palatine, was born on October 10, 1932 in Red Lion, Pennsylvania to Earl and Erma (nee Husan) Rost. He died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Jim graduated from Gettysburg College and served as an Officer in the United States Air Force. Jim's career started at Arthur Anderson and continued on as CFO of ARA Services, Inc., then President and CEO of Interstate United (Canteen Corp.), and included time served on the Boards of ARA Services, Inc., VS Services, Ltd., Harris Bank, and Canteen Corp., also serving on the Advisory Council for the Marquette University School of Business. He then served as Chairman of the Board of NAMA, retiring as President and CEO of NAMA. Jim had many interests and hobbies, and enjoyed travel, the US National Parks, especially Yellowstone, sailing, fishing, carpentry, the Cubs, and the Blackhawks. He was a loving and devoted father and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife Rita Rost (nee Lopez); his children Alice (Thomas) Kecseg, Philip (Patricia) Rost, Jeanette "Jenny" Staiger and John (Fiancé Karen Rupley) Rost; his grandchildren Patrick (Kristina) O'Neill, Amy O'Neill, Marina Staiger and Jack Staiger; his step-grandchildren Jillian Kecseg, Matthew Kecseg and Paige (Andrew) Brudniak; his step great-grandchild Emily Kecseg; his sisters Jean (late George) Schenck and Elizabeth (late Charles) Ness; his friend Judy Gilpin; and his sons-in-law Kevin O'Neill and William Staiger; he was also survived by many cousins, nephews and their spouses, as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Earl (late Florine) Rost, Jr.
Visitation Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Memorial Service Saturday, August 10, at 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. Further information can be found at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the National Park Foundation, 1110 Vermont Ave., NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC, or a .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019