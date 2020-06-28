James A. Schneider
James A. Schneider, age 92, at rest June 21, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Gladys J. Schneider (nee; Hilburger) for 68 years. Loving father of James C. (Dr. Deborah) Schneider and Jan Sowinski (Jon Silk). Dear grandfather of Jennifer Sowinski, James (Liane) Sowinski, Carrie (Tony) Wilkinson and Matthew (Kelly) Schneider. Devoted great-grandfather of Elise, Nathan, Allysn, Luke, Kelsey, Trey, Kaedyn, James and Levi. Preceded in death by his parents William J. and Agnes Emma Christina Schneider (nee; Nelson). Jim was an Electrical Engineer for Commonwealth Edison and retired after 35 years of service. A family graveside service was held on Monday, June 29th at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery, Oak Lawn. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the USO www.uso.org or the VA www.volunteer.va.gov in Jim's honor would be appreciated. Service information: Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com


