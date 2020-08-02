1/
James A. Smalley
SMALLEY, JAMES A. of Elgin (formerly of Bartlett, Elmhurst and Bridgeport) , 81, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. Loving father of James Kevin (Lorraine), Mary Katherine (Chris) Wlezen, Michael John (Sandy), Patricia Lynn (James) Ankrom. Loving Papa of Jessica Lynn (Eric), James Walter, Amanda (Robert), Eric (Caitlin), David and Jamie. Great Papa of Aaliya, Aliza, Eli, Lincoln, and Duncan. Preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann of over 50 years, Parents John and Katherine (Shimkus), Brother to Jack (Mimi) and Vivian. Uncle of many nieces and nephews…and a Friend to All; last but not least 7 grand dogs. Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 South Bartlett Rd. (at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00am St. Patrick's Parish 6N491 Crane Rd, St. Charles, IL 60175. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to Brookfield Zoo and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (630) 289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
