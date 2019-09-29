Home

Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 629-0094
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
135 South Main Street
Lombard, IL 60148
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church,
114 S. Elizabeth Street
Lombard, IL
James A. Spalo

James A. Spalo Obituary
Jim Spalo, age 59, of Lombard, passed away peacefully September 24, 2019,

surrounded by his wife and best friend, Mary, and his children, Kimberly, Catherine and Joseph. Jim was born in Berkeley, IL and had a full and fantastic life. He was a retired Air Force veteran. Jim was a proud member of the IAMAW and a member of the VFW Lombard post. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Dorothy Spalo and is survived by his sister, Pamela Frank, and brothers Bob (Barbara) Spalo and Bill (Kathleen) Spalo. Visitation is 4:00 - 9:00 pm Monday at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard, and services are Tuesday at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 114 S. Elizabeth Street, Lombard, IL 60148. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more info www.brustfuneralhome.com or call 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
