of Joliet, formerly of Hometown. U. S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of 49 years to the late Kathleen A. (nee Mitchell). Devoted father of the late James (Amy) Steele and Jennifer (Steve) Ivey. Proud grandfather of Joey, Abby, Andrew, Steven, Caroline, Mitchell, and Grace. Loving son of the late Hugh Steele and LaVerne Provenzano. Dear brother of Pamela (Ed) Lammel, Bonnie (Gary) Tallon, and John (Debbie) Steele. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews and friend of many. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Jude Catholic Church, New Lenox, Mass 10:00 a.m. Private interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to NWCSRA, 10 Montrose Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 13, 2019