|
|
James A. Stehle, age 75, of Lombard. Beloved husband of 55 years of Karen E. nee Kuehn; loving father of the late Tim (Denise) and the late Jeffrey (Michelle); dear grandfather of T.J., Crystal, Jeffrey "J.J." and Jeremy; great-grandfather of Mariah; fond uncle of Jim Stehle and Lori (Rick) Kahoun; great-uncle of many. Preceded by 2 brothers. Funeral Services Saturday 9 AM from Brust Funeral Home to Sacred Heart Church for 9:30 AM Mass. Visitation Friday from 4-8 PM at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to the . Info www.brustfuneralhome.com or 888-629-0094.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019