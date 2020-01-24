|
James Adams Cathcart II, 65, passed away suddenly and peacefully from a massive heart attack on January 21, 2020. He was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on July 30, 1954 to Silas and Corlene (nee Hobbs) Cathcart, where he attended Lake Forest Country Day School. He graduated from Berkshire School, a boarding school in Massachusetts in 1972 and Babson College, also in Massachusetts in 1976. He got married in Chicago in 1985 and became a father in 1986. James is survived by his wife Jana (nee Westrich); loving children Kali Corbett Cathcart and James "Bo" Adams Cathcart III; loving siblings Strawn Cathcart, Daniel H. Cathcart, David M. Cathcart and Corlene C. Rhoades. He was preceded in death by his parents. James was a family man, who loved deeply and was always willing to help or listen without even asking. He had a passion for the outdoors. He grew up playing ice hockey, got his children to play and went to every single game. He was an amazing father, brother, and husband. He was an entrepreneur for the last several years owning his own company, ISB Enterprises. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Monday, January 27 at St. Patrick Old Church, 991 South Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. A reception immediately following at Onwentsia Club 300 Green Bay Road, Lake Forest. Memorial contributions may be sent to Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, Illinois 60026, wgaesf.org in loving memory of James. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020