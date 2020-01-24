Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
320 Vine Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-0022
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Old Church
991 South Waukegan Road
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cathcart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Adams Cathcart II


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Adams Cathcart II Obituary
James Adams Cathcart II, 65, passed away suddenly and peacefully from a massive heart attack on January 21, 2020. He was born in Lake Forest, Illinois on July 30, 1954 to Silas and Corlene (nee Hobbs) Cathcart, where he attended Lake Forest Country Day School. He graduated from Berkshire School, a boarding school in Massachusetts in 1972 and Babson College, also in Massachusetts in 1976. He got married in Chicago in 1985 and became a father in 1986. James is survived by his wife Jana (nee Westrich); loving children Kali Corbett Cathcart and James "Bo" Adams Cathcart III; loving siblings Strawn Cathcart, Daniel H. Cathcart, David M. Cathcart and Corlene C. Rhoades. He was preceded in death by his parents. James was a family man, who loved deeply and was always willing to help or listen without even asking. He had a passion for the outdoors. He grew up playing ice hockey, got his children to play and went to every single game. He was an amazing father, brother, and husband. He was an entrepreneur for the last several years owning his own company, ISB Enterprises. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, on Monday, January 27 at St. Patrick Old Church, 991 South Waukegan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. A reception immediately following at Onwentsia Club 300 Green Bay Road, Lake Forest. Memorial contributions may be sent to Evans Scholars Foundation, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, Illinois 60026, wgaesf.org in loving memory of James. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenban Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -