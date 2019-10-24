Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Union Church of Hinsdale
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alan Brooks


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Alan Brooks Obituary
James Alan Brooks of Clarendon Hills, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away October 22, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1947, to William (Bill) and Estelle Brooks in Chicago. Mr. Brooks grew up in Hinsdale and graduated from Hinsdale High School before attending the University of Illinois, where he was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate. Mr. Brooks worked as a Management Operations Analyst for the Department of Human Resources, retiring after 33 years. He was an active member of Union Church and served the community as an election judge and in the Hinsdale Caucus. He was known for his love of travel, books, movies, and trivia, and was often found at the Clarendon Hills Library. He spent many happy hours in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Gerald. He is survived by two nephews from his brother Bob and two nieces from his brother Jerry. He also leaves behind two great-nephews and two great-nieces. A funeral service was held on Friday, October 25 at Union Church of Hinsdale with the Reverend J. Michael Solberg presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, 355 N. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now