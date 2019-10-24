|
James Alan Brooks of Clarendon Hills, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away October 22, 2019. He was born on August 4, 1947, to William (Bill) and Estelle Brooks in Chicago. Mr. Brooks grew up in Hinsdale and graduated from Hinsdale High School before attending the University of Illinois, where he was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate. Mr. Brooks worked as a Management Operations Analyst for the Department of Human Resources, retiring after 33 years. He was an active member of Union Church and served the community as an election judge and in the Hinsdale Caucus. He was known for his love of travel, books, movies, and trivia, and was often found at the Clarendon Hills Library. He spent many happy hours in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Robert and Gerald. He is survived by two nephews from his brother Bob and two nieces from his brother Jerry. He also leaves behind two great-nephews and two great-nieces. A funeral service was held on Friday, October 25 at Union Church of Hinsdale with the Reverend J. Michael Solberg presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, 355 N. Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
