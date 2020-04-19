|
James "Jim" Alan Matthews, age 68; Most beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Quanstrom); Dearest father of Shawn (Brandy), Joe (Siobhan), and the late Graham (Yomi) Matthews; Cherished grandfather of Peyton, Addison, Haylee, and Shawn; Best dog daddy to Wally; Fond brother of the late Dane (Debbie) Matthews; Brother-in-Law of Rudy (Sherri) Quanstrom, Linda (Kathleen) Santacaterina and Joe (Betty) Villani; Jim was an avid Cubs fan who finally saw them win the World Series; He will be deeply missed by his wife, children and grandchildren for his off-beat sense of humor and his great love for his family; Family visitation and funeral services will be held privately; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020