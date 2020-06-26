Jim was know as Kop to all of us in college. He was a hard working soul that found a way to WIN whenever he could and he WON a lot. It is 40 years since his college days and he still is at the top of the record books in distance running events and I would venture to say nobody that came through that college could play better foosball. It was a great honor to run through a portion of his life with him. He should have made The Hall of Fame for athletes at our College. IBC ing you again someday my friend.

Scott Donnelli

Friend