James Albert Schulien
1930 - 2020
James Albert "Jim" Schulien, 90, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 10, 1930 in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Charles A. Schulien and Isabelle Weber Schulien. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a graduate of DePaul University earning his bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts. He worked for Bankers Life & Casualty Co. as a meeting planner for over 30 years where he later retired. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

James is survived by his children, Peter Schulien of Anderson, SC, and Stephanie A Schulien Barr (James W.) of Iva, SC; two brothers, Carl Schulien (Audrey) of Arlington Heights, IL, and Jack Schulien (Nancy) of Melbourne, FL; and his first wife Betty Weinmann Mann.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Philip S. Gillespie officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am in the Narthex of the church.

Memorials contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MAY
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
