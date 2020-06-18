age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Jim was born on September 30, 1936 in Berwyn, Illinois, the eldest son of the late Sisto and Anastasia Zaccari, and is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Ann Hoosock Zaccari. Jim is survived by his four loving children and their spouses Judith Ann (Gerald) Olson, Dr. James A. (Irina) Zaccari, William Sisto Zaccari and Susan Zaccari (Shaun) Rabel; two brothers Anthony Zaccari and John Zaccari; adoring grandchildren Jocelyn (Robert) Aho, Brandon (Sara) Wittman, Kristin Olson, Michael (Kalyn) Zaccari, David (Tiffany) Zaccari, John Zaccari, William Zaccari, Jr, , Hayley Zaccari, Ryan Rabel, Zachary Rabel; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that adored and admired him. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Seffner, Florida on Saturday, June 20, 2020 1:00 PM with a live stream of the service available on the St. Francis of Assisi Facebook page facebook.com/stfranciscc. The burial, with full military honors, will immediately follow at Serenity Meadows Memorial Park in Riverview, Florida. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of James Albert Zaccari be made to the following: Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Riverview Memorial VFW Post 8108, 7504 Riverview Drive, Riverview, Florida 33578 or to the LifeLink Legacy Fund https://secure.donorpro.com/lifelink. The full obituary is at serenitymeadows.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.