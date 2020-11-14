1/
James Allen Keogh
Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Jim Keogh (James Allen Keogh) passed away at age 76.

He was born on August 11,1944 in Chicago, IL, to Del & Mildred (Thompson) Keogh.

He received a BS in pre-Veterinarian Medicine from Colorado State Univ..

He then worked for his father's company as an Electrician in the Chicago area, which preceded Jim starting his own Electrical Construction firm serving the Chicago area. Jim's passions included: fishing, camping, golf and traveling throughout the world. He collected artifacts and antiques. His compassionate spirit affected all who knew him. He respected cultural diversity. Jim is presided in death by his brother, sister-in-law, nephew & niece-in-law.

Jim was cremated at his request and now rests in peace on November 10, 2020.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
