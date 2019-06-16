James Andrew Aull, IV; 80; of Oak Park, born December 18, 1938 in West Norriton, Montgomery County, PA; died peacefully June 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Jim grew up on a fifty-acre farm, with woods, streams and wildlife and his love of nature never left him. He attended the Hill School college prep. He graduated from Princeton University with a B.A. in history in 1960, and earned an MDv from Chicago Theological Seminary and an MAT from Northwestern University. During his professional life, he worked for the YMCA, taught high school in Woodstock, Illinois and spent 25 years with the Chicago Youth Centers, retiring as Director of Quality Improvement. It was during his work at the YMCA that he became involved in the civil rights and social justice movements which became a lifetime commitment. Jim is survived by his beloved spouse of 30 years, Jeffrey Jon Smith, his loving sons Gino Aull of Naples, FL and James Bradley Aull of Berwyn, and his granddaughter Rebecca Aull of Chicago. Jim was preceded in death by his father James Andrew Aull III, his mother Sarah Helena Aull (nee Longacre), his sister Jean Kathryn Aull of Lyme, New Hampshire and his late partner Dennis Thompson. Jim was greatly loved and will be missed. He realized his altruism through word and deed, and did what all of us should aspire to do: He made the world a better place. Celebration of Life, Summer 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vermont's Open Fields School, founded by his sister: http://www.openfields.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Aull IV , James Andrew



