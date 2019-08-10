Home

Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
(269) 556-9450
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Starks/Menchinger Chapel
2650 Niles Rd
Saint Joseph, MI 49085
James Anthony Cullerton


1939 - 2019
James Anthony Cullerton Obituary
James A. "Jimmy" Cullerton, 80, of Benton Harbor, MI passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Spectrum Lakeland Hospital- St. Joseph.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Rd. St. Joseph. Burial to follow at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Friends may visit from 12:00 PM until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National . Those wishing to leave a message on condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.

Jimmy was born on June 14, 1939 in Chicago, IL to James J. & Lucile (Chambers) Cullerton. He was a graduate of St. Mel's High School in Chicago. On May 8, 1965 he married Vera McCrory at St. John's Catholic Church in Oak Park, IL. Jimmy was a member of the Electrical Union Local 134 and worked as an electrician for Cook County for 32 years before retiring.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Vera; children Colleen (Russell) Roman of Lombard, IL, Jimmy Cullerton of Chicago, Andy (Jeanette) Cullerton of St. Charles, IL, Amy (Dennis) Wantroba of Orland Park, IL and Thomas Cullerton of Benton Harbor; grandchildren Shannon, Jake, Brody, Ethan and Madison; sisters Helen (Mike) O'Connell of Winnetka, IL, Patricia "Patsy" (Tom) O'Halleran of Sedona, AZ; sister-in-law Florence Cullerton of River Forest, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Terrance Cullerton.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019
