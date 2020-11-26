James Anthony Geraghty passed into eternal life on November 21, 2020. Jim was born on May 17, 1927 in Chicago to James and Margaret (O'Keeffe) Geraghty, immigrants from County Mayo and County Carlow, Ireland. He attended St. Angela School, then St. Ignatius College Prep, where he lettered in varsity track and field each year. Upon his graduation in 1945, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. After honorable discharge from his military service, he obtained his undergraduate and law degrees at Loyola University of Chicago. Jim married Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1961, and together they raised five children while residing in Oak Park and Glen Ellyn. He practiced law for over 50 years, litigating cases in the Illinois trial, appellate, and Supreme Courts, and was an active member of the Illinois State and DuPage County Bar Associations. He was a vocal and lifelong supporter of St. Ignatius, receiving the school's Alumni Award for Excellence in 2019. Jim's zest for life and his love for family and friends were unsurpassed. He adored Ann, and to his final days would tell any listener that marrying her was his luckiest and finest achievement. Ann and his children fondly remember the years skiing, sailing, camping, fishing and traveling the country with him. Poems and songs flowed from him in a seemingly endless stream, each touched with a personal kindness or memory. A natural raconteur, he was in his element when crafting witty skits for the yearly Judges' Night show and holding court at family holiday parties. His passion for good (and unusual) food and drink was predicated on the joy of sharing those discoveries with others. Jim was a man of devout faith, attending daily Mass for decades and serving as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist. He was preceded in death by his siblings Michael, Patrick and Ann, and his beloved daughter Ellen. Jim is survived by his loving wife Ann, children Marita (Christopher Cool), James (Mary Clare), Patrick (Christine), and Gwen (Sean Houlihan), grandchildren Margaret (Zach Long), Molly, James, Kathleen, Fiona, Sean, Holly, Maeve, and Brendan, and great-grandson William. For the safety of those he loved, we will forego visitation, and the private family funeral service at St. Petronille on November 28 at 10 AM will be livestreamed (link available at www.stpetschurch.org
at the start of service). In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.misericordia.com
. A celebration of Jim's extraordinary life and spirit will be held in the coming months, when family and friends can again gather freely to share remembrances.