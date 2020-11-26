1/1
James Anthony Geraghty
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Anthony Geraghty passed into eternal life on November 21, 2020. Jim was born on May 17, 1927 in Chicago to James and Margaret (O'Keeffe) Geraghty, immigrants from County Mayo and County Carlow, Ireland. He attended St. Angela School, then St. Ignatius College Prep, where he lettered in varsity track and field each year. Upon his graduation in 1945, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. After honorable discharge from his military service, he obtained his undergraduate and law degrees at Loyola University of Chicago. Jim married Gwendolyn Ann Smith in 1961, and together they raised five children while residing in Oak Park and Glen Ellyn. He practiced law for over 50 years, litigating cases in the Illinois trial, appellate, and Supreme Courts, and was an active member of the Illinois State and DuPage County Bar Associations. He was a vocal and lifelong supporter of St. Ignatius, receiving the school's Alumni Award for Excellence in 2019. Jim's zest for life and his love for family and friends were unsurpassed. He adored Ann, and to his final days would tell any listener that marrying her was his luckiest and finest achievement. Ann and his children fondly remember the years skiing, sailing, camping, fishing and traveling the country with him. Poems and songs flowed from him in a seemingly endless stream, each touched with a personal kindness or memory. A natural raconteur, he was in his element when crafting witty skits for the yearly Judges' Night show and holding court at family holiday parties. His passion for good (and unusual) food and drink was predicated on the joy of sharing those discoveries with others. Jim was a man of devout faith, attending daily Mass for decades and serving as an extraordinary minister of the Eucharist. He was preceded in death by his siblings Michael, Patrick and Ann, and his beloved daughter Ellen. Jim is survived by his loving wife Ann, children Marita (Christopher Cool), James (Mary Clare), Patrick (Christine), and Gwen (Sean Houlihan), grandchildren Margaret (Zach Long), Molly, James, Kathleen, Fiona, Sean, Holly, Maeve, and Brendan, and great-grandson William. For the safety of those he loved, we will forego visitation, and the private family funeral service at St. Petronille on November 28 at 10 AM will be livestreamed (link available at www.stpetschurch.org at the start of service). In lieu of flowers, please donate to www.misericordia.com. A celebration of Jim's extraordinary life and spirit will be held in the coming months, when family and friends can again gather freely to share remembrances.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Petronille
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane St
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Jim and all his family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of Misericordia
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved