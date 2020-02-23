|
James Anthony Potsch, age 75, of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Joan Potsch (nee Gizynski) for a wonderful 46 years. Loving father of James (Sharon) Potsch and Jennifer (Kyle Anderson) Potsch. Devoted grandfather of Adeline and Annalise. Fond friend of many. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Potsch. Jim was a proud Scoutmaster and committee member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop #33. Jim also was a longtime employee of Kraft Foods for 33 years. Avid reader, lover of travel and camping adventures with his wife, Joan. Visitation 3:00 - 9:00pm Thursday, February 27th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel prayers 9:15am Friday, February 28th at the funeral home, followed by procession to 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020