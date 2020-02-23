Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map

James Anthony Potsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Anthony Potsch Obituary
James Anthony Potsch, age 75, of LaGrange Park. Beloved husband of Joan Potsch (nee Gizynski) for a wonderful 46 years. Loving father of James (Sharon) Potsch and Jennifer (Kyle Anderson) Potsch. Devoted grandfather of Adeline and Annalise. Fond friend of many. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Potsch. Jim was a proud Scoutmaster and committee member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop #33. Jim also was a longtime employee of Kraft Foods for 33 years. Avid reader, lover of travel and camping adventures with his wife, Joan. Visitation 3:00 - 9:00pm Thursday, February 27th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Chapel prayers 9:15am Friday, February 28th at the funeral home, followed by procession to 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -