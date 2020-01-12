|
|
James Anthony Tracy, 74, of Chicago, IL, passed away on January 5th, 2020. Beloved son of William Joseph and Dorothy F. Tracy, cherished brother of William (Joan Strickfaden), Jane (Roberto Cavaciuti) and Kevin (Elaine Winthrop), adored uncle and granduncle. James also leaves behind countless friends who loved him and were loved by him. Visitation Jan. 13th 3pm-8pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W Belmont, funeral service Jan 14th 1pm at St Luke's Lutheran Church 1500 W Belmont. For information www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com 773.472.6300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020