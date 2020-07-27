James Anthony Zavacki, age 84. Louise "Connie" Zavacki nee Poltorak; loving father of Judy (Bob) Putman, Jimmy (Carol) Zavacki, Rich (Joan) Zavacki, and the late Laurie (Bill) Begale; fond grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 9; loving brother of 4; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Catholic Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com