1/
James Anthony Zavacki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Anthony Zavacki, age 84. Louise "Connie" Zavacki nee Poltorak; loving father of Judy (Bob) Putman, Jimmy (Carol) Zavacki, Rich (Joan) Zavacki, and the late Laurie (Bill) Begale; fond grandfather of 9; great grandfather of 9; loving brother of 4; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, IL 60706. Funeral Services begin Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Eugene Catholic Church for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment to follow at Maryhill Cemetery. Due to the current health guidelines, we are limited to 50 attendees at a time. We kindly ask that you quickly exit the funeral home after paying your respects to the family so that all visitors have an opportunity to enter. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Until further notice, the coffee room is not available for use. Please refrain from bringing food or beverage into the funeral home. For more info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved