Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
The Greek Orthodox Church of St.Demetrios
893 N. Church Rd
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
James Athans 51 suddenly, At rest , Thursday, January 16, 2020. Loving son of the late Catherine and Pete Athans. Dear brother of Bessie and the late Annamarie Athans. Loving father of Nicholas, Stephanie (Aaron) Williams ( and their mother Cindy Selvaggio) James Jr.and Nicole and their mother (Liz Rivera) Fond grandfather of the beautiful Gabriel, Giovanni and Gianna. Loving uncle of Christina. Cherished companion ofIlka Alvarez. Visitation Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday at The Greek Orthodox Church of St.Demetrios 893 N. Church Rd., Elmhurst 60126, Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers contribution to the family of James Athans appreciated. Info: www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/ 456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 21, 2020
