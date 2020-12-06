James (Jim) B. Cloonan, beloved husband of over 50 years to Edythe (Edie) R. Cloonan, passed away at home on November 28, 2020 in Paradise Valley, AZ. Jim and Edie were known by their friends and family to be inseparable, and that he described her as the "love of his life." They enjoyed a life of worldwide travel together and support of the arts, most notably through their work in Chicago with the Museum of Contemporary Art, Goodman Theater, and Hubbard Dance Company. In addition to his wife, Jim leaves behind his loving children, Michele V. Cloonan, married to Sidney Berger, Harry L. Madorin, married to Karyn Madorin, Mia K. Cloonan, and Carrie L. Madorin, married to Douglas McGregor, and grandchildren Aaron Berger, Ivan Madorin, Sacha Cloonan, Ian Madorin-McGregor, married to Ashley Kline, Caroline Cloonan, married to Leonard Bacaud, Jae Lehan and Tai Lehan. Jim was predeceased by his daughter Christine Cloonan. Jim, or "Papa" as he was affectionately known to his family, will also be missed by his great grandchildren, Max Kline-Kim, Enzo Madorin and Theo Kline-McGregor. In addition to his patriarchy of what he fondly considered to be his "clan," Jim was professionally renowned for his contributions to the finance world through numerous publications and most notably, the founding of the non-profit organization American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) in 1978. Jim combined his academic background as a professor in market research with his vision of empowering individual investors through education, research and software to build and manage their own investment portfolios during an era which pre-dated the commonplace access to individual investment tools available today. To date, AAII has helped over 2 million individuals build their investment wealth. Jim was AAII's first CEO and remained involved as the Chairman of the Board until his retirement in 2018. Jim was born in Chicago on January 28, 1931. His parents, Loretta and Bernard (Barney) Cloonan were divorced when he was a child. He was their only child. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He attended Loyola Academy, Northwestern University (BA, PhD), and the University of Chicago (MBA). In addition to his family and colleagues, Jim will be missed by his many friends. His wit, intellect, and good heart made an impression on us all that will not soon be undone by his passing. We love you now and always Jimmy, Dad, Papa, Grandpa and Grandpere! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the James B. Cloonan/AAII Endowed Lecture Series, c/o The Department of Finance, DePaul University; or Misericordia Heart of Mercy at https://www.misericordia.com/giving/donate-online/
; or to a charity of your choice
.