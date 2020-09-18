James B. Larson, 78, of Park Ridge, dear husband of Carol Larson: loving father of Jim (Heather), Bob (Louann), and Dianne (Don); beloved grandfather of Caitlin (Brandon), Evan, Collin, Jimmy, Madeleine, Caroline, Corinne, and Ryan; great-grandfather to Elliana. James retired as the owner Argyle Cut Stone Company. He was a die-hard White Sox fan and he loved his dogs Duchess & Sophie. Visitation, Saturday, September 19, 2020 1-5 P.M. at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Burial will be private. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.For more Info. contact 847-824-5155