1/
James B. Larson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James B. Larson, 78, of Park Ridge, dear husband of Carol Larson: loving father of Jim (Heather), Bob (Louann), and Dianne (Don); beloved grandfather of Caitlin (Brandon), Evan, Collin, Jimmy, Madeleine, Caroline, Corinne, and Ryan; great-grandfather to Elliana. James retired as the owner Argyle Cut Stone Company. He was a die-hard White Sox fan and he loved his dogs Duchess & Sophie. Visitation, Saturday, September 19, 2020 1-5 P.M. at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Burial will be private. In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Oehler Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.

For more Info. contact 847-824-5155



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
8478245155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved