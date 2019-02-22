Home

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
James B. Vuchetich

James B. Vuchetich Obituary
James B. Vuchetich, WWII Army Veteran, age 98 of Brookfield. Beloved husband of the late Valerie B. Vuchetich, nee Kacprowski; brother of late Edward Vuchetich, Rudolph Vuchetich, Peter Vuchetich, John Vuchetich, Ann Thrash and Mary Look; uncle of many nieces and nephews. James was a retired electrical engineer from Northrop Grumman where he worked more than 30 years. He enjoyed reading and tending to his garden. Visitation Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, February 25, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Monday 10:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church, La Grange Park. Mass 11 A.M. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
