JIM Benton, born November 10, 1930 died July 11, 2019. Education: B.S. in Ed and M. S. +45. Education: Northern Illinois University, University of Iowa, University of Oregon, Oregon State University. University of California at Berkeley. Mr. Benton was born in Chicago and lived the first three years of his life in the city and the next seven in Glencoe. His family moved to Woodstock when he was ten years old. There he attended Woodstock High School and graduated in 1948. Mr. Benton has been very active in his high school's alumni affairs having served as the reunion chairman for the 45th, 50th, 55th, and 60th reunions. He enlisted in the United States Navy in November of 1950 and was assigned to the amphibious forces in Little Creek Virginia. He was discharged as a Radioman 2nd Class in August of 1954. He and his wife Betty have lived in Lake Bluff since their marriage in August 15, 1964. As a teacher at Lake Forest High School for 37 years, Jim taught every science course offered (except physics). He also contributed to the curriculum by introducing Earth Science, Zoology, Botany, Biology II and Advanced Placement Biology. He served as science chairman for 22 years including the revolution in science education that occurred in the mid-60s. He taught every "level" of science from remedial to A/P, at both East and West campus during his career. He was primarily responsible for ushering LFHS into the (MacIntosh) computer applications age (mid-80s) as director of the Computer Assisted Instruction Center for ten years. He also directed the Community Education (Adult Education) program during his last year of service to the district instigating a K-Adult computer education sequence. His many extra-curricular contributions include: Homecoming Director for 20 years, Senior Class Advisor (classes of '91, 92, and 93), editor and publisher of the association newsletter The LFEA Shuttle (for 20 years), supplier of countless photographs for school publications as well as the athletic wall of fame and performing arts/fine arts walls of fame, wrote a full length novel (Chalkdust in the Trenches) about a typical suburban high school, maintains contact with over 100 LFHS faculty/staff alumni with a periodic newsletter called Take-a-Break ,has guest lectured on the poetry of Emily Dickinson, managed the bookstore for four years, advised the Pep Club, the Science Club, the Chess Club, and the Photo club for varying numbers of years, built a fully detailed and lighted model of the newly remodeled LFHS which is on permanent display in the library, co-chaired (along with the APT) the dimensions programs for 5 years, served as chief negotiator for the LFEA for two consecutive years, was faculty president of Cum Laude during his last year, redecorated the Public room into a nostalgia/historical center and received the "Most Groovy Teacher" award for 1963. Jim's personal hobbies have spilled over into this school life as his interest in model-making is evidenced. He has studied the trumpet and voice (baritone) having sung an operatic area for the 1994 Talent Show. He and his wife Betty entertained at retirement and nursing homes for ten years. He has written over 100 poems (some of which were eulogies to deceased staff members), sang in the Men's Glee Club for three years, speaks Italian at a quasi/conversational level, and maintains an interest in the Italian Renaissance and 19th Century American poets. Jim is survived by his beloved wife Betty Hook Benton; his son, Bradley Cristopher Benton of Mill Valley California; his daughter Lauren Marie Benton Schmanski of Kenosha WI; his two grandsons Christopher Colton Schmanski, Matthew John Schmanski; his brothers Richard (Louise Ganong) Zbinden, Klamath Falls, Oregon, John (Jenice) Benton, Tempe, Arizona; his sisters Margery Aagaard, Janesville, Wisconsin, Suzanne (Duane) Kiddoo, Tempe, Arizona and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Thomas (Gayle) Benton, and sister Cynthia (Ron) Rasmussen.



A memorial service will be held at St. James Lutheran Church, Lake Forest, on July 20th at 11:00 a.m. preceded by visitation at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the LCRTA High School Teacher Scholarship Fund for the Lake County Retired Teachers Association, c/o PO Box 8107, Gurnee, IL 60031 or St. James Lutheran Church,1380 N. Waukegan Rd, Lake Forest.