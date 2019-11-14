|
Jim Boardman, age 60, of LaGrange, IL passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2019. Loving husband of Marguerite Kelly; loving & devoted father to Claire and Eleanor; dear brother of Cindy Schiestel and Deborah Davis; beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, November 16 from 10am until time of Mass, 11am at St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Interment at Bronswood Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Misericordia or the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance "In memory of Jim Boardman". Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Full obituary posted at hjfunerals.com. Funeral home phone: 708-352-6500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 14, 2019