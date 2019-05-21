Age 78, passed away on Thursday, the 16th of May in his home.Born in 1940 in Lincoln, NE, he called numerous cities no place was more cherished however, than Chicago, a city he called home for over 50 years.Jim received a Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University and a Master of Arts from the School of Social Service Administration at the University of Chicago. As a passionate Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Jim managed his own private practice for nearly 50 years.He was a spirited and loving father, partner and community member. Jim cultivated relationships in a way few could, attracting friends and admirers with every interaction. He was a fixture in Hyde Park, a Chicago sports fanatic, avid golfer, tennis player, world traveler, theatre-lover, Bourbon connoisseur and a man who loved the hell out of his daughters.He is survived by his brothers Ralph and Wendell Drew, sister, Jeannette Drew and daughters Leah and Anya Drew.Memorial gifts in celebration of Jim's life can be made to Lookingglass Theatre Company.In lieu of a service, a gathering to celebrate Jim's life will take place on Saturday, May 25th, 2019 from 11am-2pm at The Sit Down, 1312 E 53rd St, Chicago, IL 60615. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary